Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

HTGC stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

