Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.70. 6,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

