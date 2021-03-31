Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $31.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

