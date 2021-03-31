HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of FRA:HOT opened at €75.30 ($88.59) on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($205.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is €75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.26.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

