HOMIHELP Market Capitalization Reaches $3.56 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.56 million and $55,726.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 7,485.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

