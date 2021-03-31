Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.09 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

