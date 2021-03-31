Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.74

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 3997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $154,418.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $36,345.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at $423,060.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

