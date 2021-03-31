Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $46,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 448,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

