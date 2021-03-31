Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

