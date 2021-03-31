Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,148 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

BG traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

