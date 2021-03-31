Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

