Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 14,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.95. 186,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759,811. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.