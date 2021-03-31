Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,694. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 over the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.