Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes $792,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Insiders sold 592,993 shares of company stock worth $86,719,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.85. 57,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.56. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

