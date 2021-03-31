Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,213,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,696,000 after buying an additional 357,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 941,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 193,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE EW traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

