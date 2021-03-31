Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $7.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. 34,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

