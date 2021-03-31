Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $7.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. 34,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

