Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY remained flat at $$5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

