HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 683,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,001. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $199.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

