i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $32.66. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 243 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in i3 Verticals by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,534 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

