i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $32.66. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 243 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in i3 Verticals by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,534 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
