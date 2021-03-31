iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAFNF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

