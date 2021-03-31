Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

