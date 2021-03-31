Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Idena has a market cap of $6.29 million and $45,203.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00316146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00031555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.45 or 0.00844411 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 66,900,073 coins and its circulating supply is 39,467,819 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

Buying and Selling Idena

