IDEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.49 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $91.20 million and $4.49 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,771,963 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

