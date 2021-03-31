IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Earnings History for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit