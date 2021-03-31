IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

