IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,813 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS:IYJ opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.