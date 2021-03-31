iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 58.3% in March

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

