Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.51. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.49, with a volume of 19,710 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.25.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Comments


