Independent Research Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

ZIL2 opened at €13.46 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The firm has a market cap of $852.83 million and a P/E ratio of -37.70. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.32.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

