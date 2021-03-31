Independent Research Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

ZIL2 opened at €13.46 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The firm has a market cap of $852.83 million and a P/E ratio of -37.70. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.32.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

