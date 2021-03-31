INDINODE (XIND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $100.00

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $67,969.84 and approximately $100.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INDINODE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, INDINODE has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

INDINODE Token Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,160,652,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,310,914 tokens. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me . INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode and its Facebook page is accessible here

INDINODE Token Trading

