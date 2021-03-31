Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$0.94. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 12,988 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.79 million and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

