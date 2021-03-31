Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 824 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.18 per share, for a total transaction of $76,780.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,425,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

