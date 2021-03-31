Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 2,822 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $221,961.48.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $109,779.60.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 741,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.