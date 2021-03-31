Insider Selling: Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Sells 34,680 Shares of Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 2,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,287. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 589,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.