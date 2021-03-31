Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 16,168 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $951,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 218,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,061. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

