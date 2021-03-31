Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NEOG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,041. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

