Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $67,680.00.

Reading International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 178,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

