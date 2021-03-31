Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Short Interest Update

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Integrated Drilling Equipment stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Integrated Drilling Equipment has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Integrated Drilling Equipment Company Profile

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

