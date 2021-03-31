Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

