Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 131.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

