Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $623.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

