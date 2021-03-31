Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS INTEQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 225,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

