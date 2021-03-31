Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after buying an additional 308,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.19. 45,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.