Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,089 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Watsco by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,588. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.16 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

