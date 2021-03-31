Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.15 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 147.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $180.86 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

