Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 276,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,491. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

