Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. 9,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,485. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

