Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 128,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,849,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,862,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

