International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IGIC stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

