Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.84

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.84 and traded as high as C$28.79. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$28.37, with a volume of 135,471 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

