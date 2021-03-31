Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises about 0.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $495,011.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 17,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,414. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

